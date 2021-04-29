Strs Ohio Sells 6,934 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,934 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $30,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,742 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.14.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $147.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $15,176,648. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

