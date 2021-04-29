Strs Ohio Sells 92,362 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 92,362 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of Nordson worth $29,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,180,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nordson by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after acquiring an additional 531,379 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,264,000 after acquiring an additional 101,937 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Nordson by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 246,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 98,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $213.61 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $153.01 and a 12 month high of $217.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

