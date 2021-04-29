Strs Ohio Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $41,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 32,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $816.28 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.35 and a 12-month high of $827.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $768.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.