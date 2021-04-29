Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.96.

Stryker stock opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.13. Stryker has a twelve month low of $171.75 and a twelve month high of $268.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam raised its position in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.