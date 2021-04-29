Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $627,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 30.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $259.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $268.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.88 and a 200-day moving average of $237.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

