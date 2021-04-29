Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Down 57.1% in April

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MSC traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.84. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28).

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.