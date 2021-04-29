Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MSC stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,467. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

