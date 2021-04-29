Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.45

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and traded as low as $19.39. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $19.39, with a volume of 1,068 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Sturgis Bancorp alerts:

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.46 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturgis Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturgis Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.