SUKU (SUKU) Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, SUKU has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $74.78 million and $587,837.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.07 or 0.00067643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00020369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00077166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.96 or 0.00823216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00098003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001651 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

