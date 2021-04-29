Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.71.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of SUM stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.