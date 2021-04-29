Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens raised Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Summit Materials by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.