Sumokoin (SUMO) Hits Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $40,339.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0909 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.55 or 0.00759105 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004170 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 431.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

