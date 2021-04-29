Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.79

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$66.79 and last traded at C$66.27, with a volume of 593209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.28.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The stock has a market cap of C$38.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 53.68%.
In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.
About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
