Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.79

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$66.79 and last traded at C$66.27, with a volume of 593209 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.28.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The stock has a market cap of C$38.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.17.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,984 shares of company stock worth $4,151,598.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.