SUN Market Cap Hits $164.52 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $32.99 or 0.00061481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $164.52 million and $127.19 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.19 or 0.00294843 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $608.30 or 0.01133808 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00027058 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $390.30 or 0.00727481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,888.02 or 1.00442216 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,987,717 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.