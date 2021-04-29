SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.77%.

SXC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 933,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,722. SunCoke Energy has a one year low of $2.33 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $567.10 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

