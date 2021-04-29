Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

Shares of NOVA traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. 2,421,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,782. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390.

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

