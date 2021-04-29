Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.26

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 634,286 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

