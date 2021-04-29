Super Zero Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $115.69 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $115.69 million and approximately $4.99 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,662,285 coins and its circulating supply is 314,977,297 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

