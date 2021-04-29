Super Zero Protocol Price Hits $0.37 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $115.56 million and approximately $5.10 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.37 or 0.05086604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,642,318 coins and its circulating supply is 315,034,031 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

