SuperCoin (SUPER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $199,434.47

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 37.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One SuperCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $199,434.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,183,013 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.