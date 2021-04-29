SuperFarm (SUPER) One Day Trading Volume Hits $40.43 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $246.93 million and approximately $40.43 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $2.42 or 0.00004522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 52.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000443 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.58 or 0.00628109 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00014005 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

