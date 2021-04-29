Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 61,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.