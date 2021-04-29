Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.68%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.79. 61,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Superior Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
