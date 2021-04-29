Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 158.8% from the March 31st total of 401,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:SPNV opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16. Supernova Partners Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 145,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

