Suretly Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $70,161.38 and $3,523.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Suretly has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00078407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00832198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00098319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

