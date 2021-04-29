Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.07.

SGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $50.59 on Thursday. Surgery Partners has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 3.18.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,571,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,269,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 58,329 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 800,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,404,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

