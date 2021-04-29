Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. Surmodics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.100-0.350 EPS.

SRDX stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $781.07 million, a PE ratio of 738.75, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRDX. Barrington Research increased their target price on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,904 shares of company stock worth $384,659 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

