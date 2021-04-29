SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $560.00 to $590.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Financial Group traded as high as $586.26 and last traded at $584.23, with a volume of 879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $571.81.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $498.50.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.