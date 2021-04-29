SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SIVB. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.50.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $571.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.94. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $585.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 1,489 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.66, for a total value of $662,098.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,311.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 1,391 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.40, for a total transaction of $739,177.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,847 shares of company stock worth $12,708,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.