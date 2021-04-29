SVB Financial Group’s (SIVB) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $600.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $564.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.56% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $498.50.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $579.35 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $585.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.90, for a total transaction of $2,472,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger F. Dunbar sold 4,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.36, for a total value of $2,507,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,920.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,847 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,330. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.