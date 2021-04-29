SVMK (SVMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. SVMK has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. On average, analysts expect SVMK to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. SVMK has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SVMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $327,372.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

