Swapcoinz (SPAZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.88 Million

Swapcoinz (CURRENCY:SPAZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last week, Swapcoinz has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Swapcoinz has a market cap of $7.88 million and $1.52 million worth of Swapcoinz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swapcoinz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00281361 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $599.00 or 0.01126279 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.48 or 0.00709770 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,324.15 or 1.00263397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swapcoinz Coin Profile

Swapcoinz’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,597,550 coins. The official website for Swapcoinz is swapcoinz.io . Swapcoinz’s official Twitter account is @swapcoinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swapcoinz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swapcoinz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swapcoinz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swapcoinz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

