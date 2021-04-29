SwftCoin Market Capitalization Tops $24.16 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One SwftCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $24.16 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00066805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00020338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00075578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.48 or 0.00819341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00096910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001551 BTC.

SwftCoin is a coin. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

