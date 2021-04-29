Swipe (SXP) Trading Up 55.5% Over Last Week

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $411.31 million and $829.52 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $4.49 or 0.00008381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00067701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00079608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.56 or 0.00818412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00097706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Swipe Coin Profile

Swipe is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 91,581,302 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

