Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.22

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 4101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swire Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

