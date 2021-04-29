SwissBorg Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6.91 Million (CHSB)

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One SwissBorg coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002216 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SwissBorg has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. SwissBorg has a market cap of $1.18 billion and approximately $6.91 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00068229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00020583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00078097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.27 or 0.00825938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00098273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SwissBorg is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwissBorg should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwissBorg using one of the exchanges listed above.

