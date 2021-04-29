Switch 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $150,268.00 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. In the last week, Switch has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One Switch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a market capitalization of $402,539.92 and approximately $150,268.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00076920 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002904 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

ESH is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

