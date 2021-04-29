Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €96.00 by Independent Research

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) target price by Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SY1. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €107.33 ($126.27).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA SY1 traded down €1.60 ($1.88) on Thursday, reaching €108.45 ($127.59). The company had a trading volume of 294,121 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €104.69 and its 200-day moving average is €105.31. Symrise has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.