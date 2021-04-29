Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock opened at $143.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $55.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.85.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.