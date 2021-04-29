SYNC Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $83,720.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 9.3% against the dollar. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0710 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market cap of $8.08 million and $83,720.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.41 or 0.00534666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005821 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022953 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.36 or 0.02701907 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,630,278 coins and its circulating supply is 113,769,690 coins. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

