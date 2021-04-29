Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,215 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,575 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.