Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synchrony Financial traded as high as $43.96 and last traded at $43.86, with a volume of 68446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,016,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,326 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,815,000 after buying an additional 1,525,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after buying an additional 1,489,575 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

