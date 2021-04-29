Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.170-4.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.13 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.21 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.170-4.420 EPS.

Shares of SYNH traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 15,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,426. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average is $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Syneos Health has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $89.95.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $4,883,067.87. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

