Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.17-4.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.125-5.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.22 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.170-4.420 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNH. Barclays began coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 9,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,426. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $89.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $224,352.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 64,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $4,883,067.87. Insiders have sold 4,772,026 shares of company stock worth $354,298,532 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

