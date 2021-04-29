SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.14.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $123.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $126.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $600,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,328.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,409 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

