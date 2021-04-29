Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $251.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.88. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $147.98 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Insiders sold a total of 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

