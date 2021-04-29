Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) PT Raised to $58.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNV. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.41.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE SNV opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.27.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital now owns 1,530,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 4,396,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,128,000 after buying an additional 2,008,333 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 62.4% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 133,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 51,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 177,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 167,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.