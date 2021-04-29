Syscoin Price Tops $0.46 on Major Exchanges (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Syscoin has a market cap of $283.88 million and $29.40 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 24% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00478411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000910 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 611,169,284 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

