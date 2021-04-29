Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Down 51.2% in April

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the March 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of SSMXY stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $51.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 0.24. Sysmex has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $65.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

