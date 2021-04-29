TaaS (TAAS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $758.00

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00067265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019927 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00076446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.71 or 0.00817766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00097175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001604 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

