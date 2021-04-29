Tadpole Finance (TAD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for about $13.89 or 0.00026220 BTC on popular exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $18,040.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00063463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00281157 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $586.05 or 0.01106238 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00026035 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.89 or 0.00703872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,894.03 or 0.99843343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

